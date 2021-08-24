Masks will not be mandated in Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools, but it will remain a recommendation. It’s one of several recommendations in place as the school district has released its back-to-school plan to parents.

Acting Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jessie Shirley says she understands that varying opinions will come to the surface during times of uncertainty but hopes the discussion surrounding COVID-19 mitigation remains in the respectful category.

“COVID has launched a myriad of viewpoints on physical distancing, masking, and of course, vaccines,” she says. “When speaking with staff in our schools, we ask that you keep the conversation around COVID respectful.”

Mask mandates for both staff and students will remain in place on school buses, with only registered students allowed on buses. Schools will also continue to provide hand sanitizer stations and will continue to promote handwashing, and will continue the practice of introducing cohorts.

Dr. Shirley says they hope to transition toward softening protocols later in the year, however, they will begin the year with the same number of safety measures in place to start the year.

Parents looking for more information on the back-to-school plan can find it on the Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools website. The first day of classes for several schools in Grande Prairie will take place on August 31st.