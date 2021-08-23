81 new and 42 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in the City of Grande Prairie. There are now 363 active cases of the virus in the municipality, the highest active case total since May 16th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 32 new and 13 cases were also identified over the last 72 hours. 148 active cases remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,972 (821 on August 20, 678 on August 21, 473 on August 22) new cases of COVID-19 were discovered over the weekend from 22,952 tests for an average positivity rate of 8.59 per cent. Province-wide, 244 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 54 requiring the ICU. According to the province, 87 per cent of those in the ICU are unvaccinated, with 9 per cent partially vaccinated, and 4 per cent fully vaccinated.