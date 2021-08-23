Charles Turner Park is now closed until the middle of September as sidewalk work is being done in the area.

Municipal officials say the work will help bring sidewalks in the area close to what they call the current standard. The work will see some walkways upgraded to 1.5 metres wide, while others are removed altogether.

The city says areas earmarked for sidewalk removal include east of 99 Street from north of 86 Park Avenue to 88 Avenue and west of 99 Street from 85 Avenue to north of 86 Park Avenue.

The city says construction will wrap up no later than the end of September.