Registration for the annual Grande Prairie Regional Sport Connection Try-It Day is now open to the public. The yearly event, which will offer up the chance to try a new sport for nearly all ages, will be back in person in 2021.

There are currently 20 regional sports organizations taking part, from the Grande Prairie Figure Skating Club to squash and ringette. Try-It Day will take place on September 11th at 18 facilities across the Grande Prairie area.

For more information, or to register for specific programs, head over the to 2021 Try-It Day website.