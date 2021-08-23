Residents in the Hamlet of Hythe can soon find out all they want to know about the transition into the County of Grande Prairie with a public information session planned for September 7th.

The county says both councillors and staff will be on-site to connect with residents, just over two months after the transition from the Village of Hythe to the Hamlet of Hythe.

“This is a great opportunity to meet face-to-face with everyone,” says Reeve Leanne Beaupre.

“If you live, work or own a business in Hythe, please stop by and say hello to County Council and connect with staff members about the municipal services we provide and ask any questions you may have,” she adds.

The county says they will be able to provide information about programs and services, as well as field questions about topics like roads and infrastructure, snow removal, safety, policing, taxes, and support for residents.

The dissolution process began in April after a viability review from the province in April 2020 revealed the municipality was facing financial challenges and couldn’t cover rising operational costs and infrastructure needs. When a dissolution vote took place in March 2021, 95 percent of residents voted in favour of joining the County of Grande Prairie as a hamlet.

The information session will begin at 4 p.m. at the Hythe Legion Hall, with a free BBQ dinner provided to residents around 5:30 p.m.