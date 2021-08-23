Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools Board Chair Michael Ouellette says he applauds Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard’s stance on re-opening public consultation on the draft K-6 curriculum. However, Ouellette says it’s been a constant issue facing those in the education sector for the last six months.

“I think it’s a little late, I’m glad she’s come out with this, but we were asking for this six months ago,” he says. “We knew the public wasn’t consulted enough, there were issues with the curriculum, so finally we told the parents to go your MLA,” he adds.

Last week, Allard sent a scathing letter to Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange, suggesting that further public engagement is a must for the draft K-6 curriculum. The six-page document shared on social media lists out dozens of what Allard calls concerns from constituents. The list of topics ranges from the sheer volume of subjects to be learned by students to how a perceived lack of resources for teachers and development staff could impact students.

Allard adds after receiving the questions and concerns from residents as far back as April, she believes the only feasible step forward at this point is to re-open public engagement.

Ouelette says it’s unfortunate that we’ve had to come this far to get the discussion back into the limelight, however, if it helps move the needle towards a more constructive discussion, all the better.

“This government is not listening to the people, it’s not listening to the teachers, it’s not listening to the trustees, now some MLAs are starting to listen to the parents… the ones who elect them,” he adds.

The Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools Board will be holding its first scheduled meeting of the school year on August 30th.