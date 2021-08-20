22 new and five recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the County of Grande Prairie on Thursday. There are now 129 active cases in the region. In the City of Grande Prairie, 28 recoveries and 25 new cases were also discovered over the last 24 hours. 334 active cases of the virus are now reported in the municipality.

Alberta Health Services is also reporting COVID-19 related outbreaks in Grande Prairie at Earls Restaurant, TC Energy Karr pipeline project, and the Grande Prairie Care Centre.

Across Alberta, 749 new cases were identified on Thursday from 9,005 tests for a positivity rate of 8.3 per cent. Province-wide, 221 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 48 requiring the ICU.