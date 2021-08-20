The County of Grande Prairie will be holding a one-day information Bootcamp for residents interested in getting involved in the 2021 municipal election.

County of Grande Prairie Director of Corporate Services Carol Gabriel says anyone looking to get their nomination papers completed is urged to take part in the information session.

“We’re hoping to provide some information on the roles and responsibilities on what it means to be a councillor,” she says.

“The time commitment involved, their opportunity to significantly influence the future of the municipality and how they can provide better policies and programs that will lead to better quality services for their communities.”

Gabriel says prospective candidates will also learn more about how the entirety of the council works. She says the teamwork needed for the position is one that may get overlooked.

“You have one vote at the table, and together [you] work together for the betterment of the entire municipality, not specifically for their division,” she says.

The session will be held on Thursday, August 26th, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the TARA Centre in Evergreen Park. The final day for nomination papers to be completed and submitted to the County of Grande Prairie for council candidates is September 20th.