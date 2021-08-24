Sharing the Art Experience

All year round the Gallery offers educational programs that aspire to be comprehensive and inclusive of all community members with the main goal to provide access to both contemporary and historical visual arts for all regardless of age, mobility and financial capacity. In fact, unique programs serve as a flagship for the Gallery as they provide context and meaning to viewers and enable them to understand art forms from a personalized perspective because the principles and elements of design are emphasized and integrated in the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie’s educational programming.

Free Creativity Kits

As part of our Art at Home online initiative, we have created FREE take home creativity kits for you to explore your creativity and enjoy art-making your way!

Stop into the Art Gallery Tue-Sunday to pick one up today! If you are an organization or group wanting a larger order of kits, please contact jamie-lee@aggp.ca or call 780-357-7480.

The Carlstrom Family Green Space is Now Open!

The Carlstrom Family Green Space is a free admission interactive gallery and self-directed studio space located on the second level at the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie. Since September 2009, we have dedicated a space in the Art Gallery to the interactive exploration of and response to art.

Visitors of all ages are invited to enjoy responding to the Art Gallery’s current exhibitions and themes through free art activities that are designed to encourage reflection, creativity, and inspiration. The art projects in the Carlstrom Family Green Space feature a variety of skill levels and are created for all age groups to enjoy, including toddlers, children, teenagers, and adults.

Meet The Artist Virtual Exhibition Tour With Free Activity Kit

We are pleased to offer a new series called Meet the Artist. With this resource, you will be able to take your group on a virtual tour with the artist, through their exhibition at the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie. We have created this program for you to be able to ‘visit’ the Art Gallery in the comfort of your classroom, home or facility. After your group has watched the virtual exhibition tour, you can facilitate the art project inspired by the artist’s exhibition with our FREE art activity kits.

Please email jamie-lee@aggp.ca or call 780-357-7480 to coordinate the delivery of the FREE art activity kits to your location with you.

Meet The Artist : Virtual Tour Options

Meet Calgary based artist, Carl White as he talks about his exhibition I Dreamed a Universe.

Click here to see more and to watch the virtual tour!





Meet local artist, Carmen Haakstad talking about his exhibition Domino VI.

Click Here to see more and to watch the virtual tour!

Planning your Group’s Visit

Facilitating the Art Experience:

By interacting with the works in the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie’s current exhibitions, students and community groups practice careful observation skills and learn about interpreting works of art, developing skills in visual literacy, experimentation, collaboration, problem solving and innovation. Interpretative activities in response to the exhibition in the gallery spaces are often part of a Gallery visit.

Number of participants in a group will be 4 – 9 people. * includes teacher/parent

Booking Times: Tuesday – Friday at 9:30 – 11:00 AM OR 1:00 – 2:30 PM

1.5 Hour In-Person Art Programs

One and a half hours is the minimum time needed to combine a facilitated tour with a hands-on-take-home art project that is inspired by the Gallery’s current exhibitions. These projects emphasize a contemporary mixed-media approach, are age appropriate making our programs a great way to ground and enhance a student’s own art experience.

In-Person Integrated Arts Retreat

Enjoy the day with your students or colleagues at the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie while participating in a custom designed educational initiative that allows for an extraordinary experience of making and sharing art in a nurturing environment. Engagement with our current exhibitions and hands-on-take-home art projects are included as suitable to your group.

The creation of one’s own work of art often invites for the element of surprise, inspiring a sense of newness and re-discovery which is celebrated within the art appreciation component of the programs to encourage and enhance an individual’s unique artistic voice. Children and adults alike don’t often have the chance to be creative, so experiencing the Gallery and its programs offer the chance for participant exposure to communities they didn’t know existed or weren’t aware they could be a part of.

For more information on the education programs that the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie offers, please visit our website at www.aggp.ca or email Jamie-lee@aggp.ca

Green Space Link to be included in the text: www.aggp.ca/learn/carlstrom-family-green-space/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArtGalleryofGP/