Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton says she is thrilled that after many delays, the light at the end of the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital construction tunnel is finally in sight.

“We now have a firm opening date from Alberta Health Services… it’s not really a secret that the opening of this important healthcare facility has been highly anticipated in our community,” she says. she says.

On Thursday, AHS announced that after more than a decade of construction, the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital will reportedly be open to the public on December 4th. The provincial health body says it is working closely with Alberta Infrastructure to complete the second phase of construction on the 240-bed facility. Clayton says the reported opening date is good news on more than one front, as it could carry with it a potential wave of activity for the region.

“We look forward to seeing improved access to health care close to home, and the positive economic impact and job creation of the facility opening,” she says.

“It’s not a secret that it’s been disappointing in regards to delays through changes in government, but we are really and truly excited to see it.”

The GPRH will have 240 patient beds and a state-of-the-art cancer centre with two new radiation treatment areas, as well as a healthcare training facility to work in partnership with Grande Prairie Regional College.

AHS says the QEII Hospital will continue to provide healthcare services but the exact scope of services expected has not yet been determined.