Registration for the full slate of recreation programs at Eastlink Centre will open to the public on Monday. The city says registered courses available to the community include swimming lessons, certification courses, as well as adult and youth fitness programs.

Officials say swimming lessons will be available for a wide variety of age groups, from ‘parent and tot’ to age 12 and above. Residents, however, are being asked to help make registration go as smooth as possible by determining their child’s swimming level by referring to the last completed course, so they can be entered into the correct program.

You can find a full list of programs on offer on the Eastlink Centre website.