The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a trio of suspects involved in a hotel bar robbery on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say it’s believed two women and a man wearing face coverings and hooded sweatshirts entered the bar area of a hotel near 114 Street and 100 Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. on August 18th. It’s alleged the three suspects were armed and threatened the employees before fleeing the scene in what is believed to be a newer blue Chevrolet Impala.

Authorities say there were two customers in the bar at the time of the robbery, and none of the patrons or employees were physically injured.

The first suspect is described as woman last seen wearing a light blue RDS hoodie and black pants white white lettering. The second female suspect was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater, a blue undershirt, white gloves, and grey running shoes.

The male suspect had a tall, slim build, and was last seen wearing all black and white designs on the arms. He was carrying a grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.