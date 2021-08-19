The Wembley & District Ag Society is all set to welcome residents from across the regions back together again as the 2021 Fall Fair is set to go this weekend.

Ag Society Board Member Renee Corrigal says they’re thrilled to get back to in-person events at the fair, with up things like a parade, petting zoo, and soapbox derby planned on August 21st. She says while they did hold the annual event in 2020, it was very small scale, featuring more of an online and virtual aspect.

“This is the first event and first thing we’ve had close to be open again, so it’s kind of got some extra excitement to it for sure,” she says.

Corrigal says on the back of not only the fire in the arena in June 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic, the last 18 months, if nothing else has taught everyone in the organization the importance of being able to adapt to whatever is in front of them. She adds it’s been a difficult road, but they’re thankful they’ve been able to work with incredibly diligent people across the region to make it work.

“It changed constantly…. between Alberta Health Services, licensing, we really had no idea what we were going into,” she says.

“It has been a very fluid process, but the vendors have been really great with… you went with the notion that we were going to be open for everything and hoped we didn’t have to change.”

The 2021 Wembley & District Ag Society Fall Fair will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Source Energy Arena & Recreation Centre in Wembley. You can find more information on the Ag Society Facebook page.