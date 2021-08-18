The wildfire danger in the Grande Prairie Forest Area is now low. Alberta Wildfire says there are currently two active wildfires in the region, one listed as under control and one listed as being held.

Officials are still urging users of off-highway vehicles to regularly clean off any built-off debris, including the exhaust and muffler, under the seat, in wheel wells, and around the engine. Alberta Wildfire says hot debris can potentially start a wildfire when it drops from the vehicle into dry grass.

Since the start of wildfire season on March 1st, 93 wildfires have burned nearly 130 hectares in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.