A Valhalla Centre family is being honoured for a century of farming work in the County of Grande Prairie with a 100 Years of Farming Heritage Homestead Award.

The Tofteland family have actively farmed in the region since 1917, with the now 160-acre grain operation tended to by six generations.

“When I’m farming around the old site, I’m taken by the changes from the days of horses to the modern equipment we use today,” says Morris Tofteland.

“It’s quite something to look at that small house knowing my great grandparents raised quite a big family of three sons and a daughter who arrived with them from the United States.”

As part of the award, the County of Grande Prairie also provided a fabricated metal sign for the property in recognition of maintaining continuous farming for over a century.

Morris Tofteland says he shares the award with his cousins and landowners, Steve, Daryl, Dallas, and Chad, as well as many extended family members.