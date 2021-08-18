The active COVID-19 case count in the County of Grande Prairie has once again reached triple digits. This is after 15 new and 11 recovered cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday. 102 active cases of COVID-19 are now in the region.

In the City of Grande Prairie, 38 recovered and 24 new cases of COVID-19 were also identified over the last 24 hours. There are now 316 active cases of COVID-19 in the municipality.

Across Alberta, 678 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered on Tuesday from 9,215 tests for a positivity rate of 7.9 per cent. Province-wide, 184 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, with 48 requiring the ICU.