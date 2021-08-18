County of Grande Prairie residents that use the Grande Prairie Public Library will soon have another way to pick up their materials without making a trip into the city. The ‘Lendery’ is a set of pick-up lockers, will be available at the Wellington Resource Centre in Clairmont.

Head of Adult Services at the GPPL, Hailey McCullough says there are a few examples of these lockers in other Alberta cities, and she believes they’re a great way to create access points that can be incredibly convenient for library users not based in Grande Prairie.

“You scan your library card, put in your pin and the locker pops open with the items you requested,” she says.

“We get a good deal of funding from the County of Grande Prairie and MD of Greenview, so we are looking to try and provide additional service to those areas to get them better access to library services,” she adds.

McCullough says the lockers can likely hold upwards of a couple of different books or physical media items. She adds if the project, which is a partnership between the County of Grande Prairie Community Libraries, and Peace Library System, is successful, they’ll look to branch out.

“We’d really like to see it expand to other areas as well, like Bezanson or Grovedale, or even here in the city,” she says.

“The next big step for the library, of course, is a second branch, but between now and then, we are looking at adding locations like these Lendary locations where people can pick up times without having to put all the funds and resources required for a second branch,” she adds.

The library will begin accepting requests for items online on August 30th, with the first day items can be picked set for September 7th.