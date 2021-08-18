The West Side A&W is hoping to be near the top of the list of fundraising restaurants in Canada with its annual Burgers to Beat MS event on Thursday.

The fundraiser dedicates $2 from each Teen Burger sold across the country, and the Grande Prairie location first reached the top spot back in 2013 and took home the prize every year until 2019.

MS Society South Peace Chapter coordinator Carla Holton says, people are aware of the prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis in Canada and is urging everyone to think a little outside the box when it comes to their diet on August 19th.

“There is nothing wrong with having a teen burger for breakfast, lunch, supper, and a snack, it’s all good, no calories count,” she jokes.

Holton says in addition to eating a burger for a good cause, there are even more activities planned for those who make the trip over and skip the drive-thru.

“Our local car guys are having their annual Show and Shine, so there are going to be some beautiful vehicles, and there’s going to be some awards given out for the nicest vehicles of the year, which will be used on our A&W t-shirt next year.”

Holton says she’s thankful for the generous support shown by those in the region over the last decade and believes it’s definitely a point of pride for those involved in the local campaign.

“I think that’s an accolade we can all take as the people of Grande Prairie,” she adds.

A&W Burgers to Beat MS has been an annual event for the Canadian burger franchise since 2008.