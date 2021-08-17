An outdoor market hosted by a collective of local women entrepreneurs is hitting the road Saturday, with proceeds going towards Odyssey House.

VIBE.CHECK Market, hosted by Farm.Life.Collective and Modern Bombshell will offer up over 30 outdoor vendors, and a couple of food trucks just off of Highway 40 south and 27th Avenue in the County of Grande Prairie.

Odyssey House Public Education Support Manager Madi Crispin says the first market ran during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and because of its success, they’ve decided to try out round two.

“We were all just feeling the itch to connect and see people again, and we figured an outdoor market was the safest way to go,” she says.

“They’d never hosted a market before, and they basically said let’s do what we can, and it was a great way to help out the community.”

Crispin says in addition to the food trucks and vendors, there will also be a live yoga workshop and other entertainment. She adds the residents of Grande Prairie made the second annual event possible with their generosity last year and hopes they can count on the support again to help those who need it most.

“It can go to whatever it is we need at the time, and in the pandemic world, that can be anything… cleaning supplies, it can go towards food support, public education,” she says.

“They are so willing to say who else needs help, who else needs support, it’s very humbling,” she adds.

The outdoor market will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday August 21st. You can find more information on the VIBE.CHECK 2.0 Market Facebook page.