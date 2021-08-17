Users of the Grande Cache Municipal and DeBolt Public Library can now borrow a trip to the past as part of a new pilot project between the MD of Greenview and Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum.

As part of the project, both libraries were provided with two Family Membership cards, which provide a one day, unlimited entry to the museum for a family of two adults, and up to four children. Those borrowing the card will also receive 10 per cent off dining at the Café on 43 Restaurant, 10 per cent off gift shop purchases, and discounts on theatre bookings.

Executive Director for the Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum Linden Roberts says the museum is delighted to partner with libraries in the region.

“We hope this is the first of many partnerships between us and the MD of Greenview as we introduce travelling programs, full-day field trips, and festivals,” she adds.

The Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum is located approximately 81 kilometres from DeBolt, and 206 kilometres from Grande Cache.