A handful of weather records were blown away in Grande Prairie over the last week.

According to Environment Canada, the 69 kilometres per hour wind gust recorded on August 15th was the highest ever tallied on that day since record-keeping began. Meanwhile, August 14th saw both the maximum low temperature and maximum wind speed records topple, at 15.5 degrees Celsius and 57 kilometres per hour for a sustained amount of time.

The national meteorological service says two records were also surpassed on August 9th. Both the highest wind gust of 97 kilometres per hour and maximum wind speed of 63 kilometres per hour, were single day highs recorded at the Grande Prairie Airport.