A 42-year-old man has been reported missing from Peace River. Peace Regional RCMP says Frank Jonathan Myers was last believed to have been seen on August 13th at his home in the north end of Peace River.

He has fallen out of contact with family since then and there is a concern for his safety and wellbeing. Myers is described as Caucasian, roughly 5’9″, and 161 pounds with a medium build. He has short brown hair, brown eyes, and a trimmed beard.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey metallic-colored shirt and has a distinctive limp while walking. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Peace Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.