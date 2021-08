Tina Clunies-Ross has been reported missing from the Grande Prairie area (Supplied, RCMP)

The Grande Prairie RCMP has reached out to the public for help finding a missing person. 44-year-old Tina Clunies-Ross was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on August 12th.

Clunies-Ross is described as 5’2″ and 110 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.