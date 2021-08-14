Another special air quality advisory has been issued for the Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Valleyview, and Peace River regions. Environment Canada says wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility at times.

As of 6 a.m Saturday, the Peace Airshed Zone Association rates the Air Quality Health Index in Grande Prairie at 3 and Beaverlodge as 2, both within the low-risk range.

Environment Canada warns the smoke could lead to symptoms like increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches, or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

It’s the third special air quality advisory issued for the Grande Prairie region since July 14th.