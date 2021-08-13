The Eastlink Centre will be returning to full-time operating hours for the first time since 2020, as Sunday afternoon services are set to resume on August 15th. The city says Sunday hours were halted as part of the municipalities response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the change in hours, however, comes a change in membership pricing. Officials say memberships will return to regular rates, but discounted passes will remain for sale until the end of Saturday.

While sections of the Eastlink Centre, including the public splash and play as well as squash and racquetball courts still require booking in advance, a full list of drop-in options remain.

You can find more information about pricing, and availability on the City of Grande Prairie website.