The acting Superintendent of the Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools believes the upcoming school year could present an opportunity for growth coming out of a very tough 18 month stretch for staff and students.

Dr. Jessie Shirley says when it comes to student safety, a foremost priority, she believes the district managed to keep safety protocols at a high level, and she hopes to enter the year still utilizing some of them.

“We still have a little extra staff when it comes to custodians, being mindful of cleaning… we will continue to do that as the year starts, and we will see what happens with COVID-19 if we can lessen up on that,” she adds.

Dr. Shirley explains one thing they will be keeping an eye on, and trying to proactively create, is a welcoming space for students. She says a long stretch of at-home has removed one of the key aspects of in-class learning, and that is the development of key social skills.

“We’ve absolutely missed the community feel of our schools… I felt our staff and students did well, but the whole point of a school is [that] they are community buildings,” she says.

“Meaning that sense of community, working on that feeling of belonging… building back that culture, and that positive mindset.”

Dr. Shirley has a decade of experience as the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning within the GPCSD, and takes over the position of Superintendent from Karl Germann.