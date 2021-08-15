Acting Catholic Schools Superintendent ready for new school year challenges
The Grande Prairie & District Catholic Schools office (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com)
The acting Superintendent of the Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools believes the upcoming school year could present an opportunity for growth coming out of a very tough 18 month stretch for staff and students.
Dr. Jessie Shirley says when it comes to student safety, a foremost priority, she believes the district managed to keep safety protocols at a high level, and she hopes to enter the year still utilizing some of them.
“We still have a little extra staff when it comes to custodians, being mindful of cleaning… we will continue to do that as the year starts, and we will see what happens with COVID-19 if we can lessen up on that,” she adds.
Dr. Shirley explains one thing they will be keeping an eye on, and trying to proactively create, is a welcoming space for students. She says a long stretch of at-home has removed one of the key aspects of in-class learning, and that is the development of key social skills.
“We’ve absolutely missed the community feel of our schools… I felt our staff and students did well, but the whole point of a school is [that] they are community buildings,” she says.
“Meaning that sense of community, working on that feeling of belonging… building back that culture, and that positive mindset.”
Dr. Shirley has a decade of experience as the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning within the GPCSD, and takes over the position of Superintendent from Karl Germann.