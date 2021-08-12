A heat warning has been issued for Grande Prairie and the surrounding region. (Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Environment Canada has issued another heat warning for the Grande Prairie area.

The national meteorological service says temperatures reaching 30 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 14 degrees Celsius are expected to hit the region starting Friday and lasting through the weekend.

Environment Canada suggests taking frequent breaks from the heat, spending time indoors, and drinking plenty of water. Residents are also being urged to not leave any pets or people inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

Officials with Environment Canada say temperatures are expected to drop considerably in the region and throughout the province on Monday.

This is the fourth heat warning issued in Grande Prairie in the last seven weeks.