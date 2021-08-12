The Wildfire Danger level in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has been raised to very high. (Erica Fisher, mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

The wildfire danger in the Grande Prairie Forest Area is now listed as very high. Alberta Wildfire says continued drought conditions this year have led to what officials call curing of fine fuels, as well as deep drying larger logs and downed timber.

Off-Highway Vehicle users, heavy equipment, and agricultural operators are also being urged to use extra caution during dry conditions, as they could unintentionally spark a fire, officials add.

As of August 12th, there is one active wildfire in the Grande Prairie Forest Area, it is listed as Under Control. Since March 1st, 89 wildfires have burned nearly 130 hectares in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.