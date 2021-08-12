There will be no on-site physician at the Central Peace Health Complex emergency department in Spirit River until 8 a.m. Friday morning. Alberta Health Services says it’s a temporary measure, as they continue to work hard ensuring have access to the care they need.

AHS says nursing staff will provide triage and assessments and patient referrals to other medical facilities in the region as needed. EMS is also being rerouted until 8 a.m. Friday, to hospitals and medical complexes in Grande Prairie, Fairview, and Valleyview.