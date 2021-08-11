The wildfire danger level in the Grande Prairie Forest Area is now listed as high. (Alberta Wildfire)

The wildfire danger in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has been raised to high. Alberta Wildfire says gusty winds and higher temperatures are to blame for the uptick from moderate to high.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures on Thursday and Friday could reach upwards of 30 degrees Celcius or higher before a long stretch of rain and cooler temperatures blankets the region over the weekend and into next week.

As of August 10th, one active wildfire is currently being tracked in the region, and is listed as Under Control. Since the start of wildfire season on March 1st, 88 wildfires have burned nearly 130 hectares in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.