The United Way Alberta Northwest is looking to residents across the region to top up their teamwork [and strength], as the third annual fire truck pull goes September 9th.

The nonprofit is looking for teams of 10 to sign up, and Executive Director Jamie Craig says now more than ever, she’s hoping the spirit usually shown by Grande Prairie residents comes out in force after a long and tough, 18 months. She says the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the not-for-profit sector, especially when it comes to the ability to raise funds.

“Like everyone else, we had to cancel, and it was a little disheartening [because] it’s one of our major fundraisers every year,” she says. “Without it, it means less funding to go to local charities and programs here,”

Craig says approximately 20 per cent of nonprofits are at risk for closing their doors or cancelling programs due to COVID-19 and a lack of funding. She adds if events like the fire truck pull can’t go ahead, the impact stretches long and far.

“It’s a huge weight lifted off of our shoulders as funders… the entire purpose of the United Way is to raise money to then send back out into the community to other nonprofits,” she says.

“I think everyone is just ready to get back to it… I’ve spoken to many charities we fund, and it seems like all of them are gearing up for an event, and it’s exciting.”

You can find more information on the fire truck pull on the United Way Northwest Alberta website.