The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 13-year-old.

Police say Kellina Schiebelbein was last seen in the city on August 7th. Authorities say Schiebelbein is known to frequent Muskoseepi Park.

Schiebelbein is described as 5’4” tall, weighing 110 pounds with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing beige pants and a grey crop top and was carrying a navy backpack.

Police say there is concern for her wellbeing and are urging anyone with information to call the detachment at 780-830-5700.