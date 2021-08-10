There are over 200 active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie for the first time since May 21st after nearly three dozen new cases were reported in the municipality on Monday.

According to Alberta Health Services, 35 new and 10 recovered cases of the virus were reported in the city on Monday, for a total of 218 active cases.

In the County of Grande Prairie, six new cases of the virus were also identified over the last 24 hours. There are now 35 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Province-wide, 279 new cases were identified on Monday from just over 5,400 tests.