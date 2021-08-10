For the first time in two years, Spring Creek Road, Township Road 711 between Range Road 71 and 72, has reopened to traffic. The County of Grande Prairie says the work, which began in the summer of 2019, involved installing a culvert and repairing then repaving the road.

Officials say one reason for the lengthy construction timeline stems from the work involved, as some of the construction which took place on the surrounding slope of the roadway crossed a body of water required Federal permits and extended the overall timeframe of the project.

The upgrades cost the county approximately $5 million and was deemed needed as repeated wet spring seasons led to a slumping slope which caused the roadway to close in the first place.