The City and County of Grande Prairie have come together to help pay for a new set of traffic lights at 108 Street and 132 Avenue as an added safety measure for nearby St. John Paul II Catholic School.

In addition to the joint venture on the new lights near the Arbour Hills and Whispering Ridge neighbourhoods, the city says they’re also realigning and rebuilding the road structure along 108 Street between 132 Avenue and the north city limit.

Leaders from both the city and county are echoing similar sentiments when it comes to the importance of working together to try and create projects that can help residents in both municipalities.

“This kind of collaboration on important transportation improvements makes getting around safer for both County and City residents, improves connectivity between our municipalities, and strengthens our communities and our region,” says Reeve Leanne Beaupre.

This project is an example of how important regional collaboration is to improve quality of life, foster safe communities, and provide residents with high-quality amenities and services across municipal boundaries,” adds Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton.

Construction on the $400,000 project will kick off this fall, and be complete by the spring of 2022.