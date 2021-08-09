After a lengthy delay, construction on the Rio Grande Bridge replacement is once again moving forward. The County of Grande Prairie says it has secured a new contractor for the project, Formula Contractors Limited.

Work on the $6.97 million project was scheduled to begin this year, but after DCL Construction Services defaulted, work was pushed back by several months.

In June, County of Grande Prairie Director of Public Works Dale Van Volkingburgh said the project is bound by legislated timelines that dictate when work near bodies of water can take place, which helps protect local marine wildlife.

It’s expected the new contractor will re-start work on-site later this summer, before taking a break over the winter months, only to return and finish the work in the Spring of 2022. Salvage work on the old bridge is likely to extend into March 2023.

The Rio Grande Bridge is located on Range Road 121, south of Township Road 704.