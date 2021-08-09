The Grande Prairie Firefighters Charitable Foundation is inviting golfers to hit the links for a good cause later this month at its 10th annual golf tournament to support Sparky’s Secret Wish 2021.

GPFFCF Chairperson Justin Davidson says proceeds from the tournament will go towards the annual holiday campaign. He adds they will also be raising money for student nutrition programs at both Grande Prairie Public School Division and Grande Prairie and Area Catholic Schools.

Davidson adds with one campaign dovetailing into another, the money raised at fundraisers like the golf tournament becomes crucial.

“It helps out thousands of kids each year who might show up with inadequate lunches or no meals at all on certain days,” he says.

“They [school boards] help us out by nominating families who may be having a difficult year, either emotionally, or financially,” he adds. “They’re nominated in the fall.. and we are generally able to help around 50 families with the Sparky’s Secret Wish program around the holidays.”

Davidson says while in a normal year they would also be welcoming guests to a banquet, and other various events within the tournament, but suggests that they will remain on the side of caution when it comes to public gatherings.

“We still had it in mind to be as safe as possible… we’re still going to be implementing as many COVID-19 safe measures as possible… we’re not going to be hosting an indoor banquet this year like normal years where we have over 100 people indoors at one time,” he adds.

The tournament will go down at the Grande Prairie Golf Country Club on Sunday, August 29th.

To get more information, or to register either an individual or team, email the Grande Prairie Firefighters Charitable Foundation.