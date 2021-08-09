Alberta Wildfire has dropped the danger level in the Grande Prairie Forest Area down to moderate from high. Wildfire experts say over the last few days, the area received enough rain to not only lower the danger rating but drop the fire advisory as well.

This means permit applications are once again being accepted for all types of burning.

As of August 8th, there are six active wildfires in the region, four are listed as under control, while two are listed as being held. Alberta Wildfire says Since March 1st 86 wildfires have burned nearly 130 hectares in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.