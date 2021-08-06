The rapid-flow COVID-19 clinic at Teresa Sargent Hall will be closed as of Sunday afternoon. Alberta Health Services says it’s one of two rapid-flow clinics, the other in Fort McMurray, set to close across Alberta.

AHS says the Grande Prairie location will shut up shop at 4:30 p.m. on August 8th, but will remain open for both first and second dose appointments until then.

The provincial health authority says those looking to get the vaccine will still be able to seven days a week at a variety of locations in the city, including public health centres, pharmacies, and physician offices.

AHS says while the demand for vaccines continues to remain steady, rapid-flow clinics are no longer needed as a significant portion of the population is already immunized.