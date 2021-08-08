The Board Chair of the Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce says a recent national poll suggesting employees have a desire to keep working from home is a conversation he has heard many times in the Peace Country.

According to the Angus Reid poll, published on August 4th, 29 per cent of Canadians who worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic want to continue working from their home office, with an additional 44 per cent saying they would prefer a mixed return of office and working from home.

Larry Gibson says it’s a topic they’ve been discussing since the pandemic hit, and a lot of organizations had to make the shift to working at home.

“Now, there is some desire for some individuals from working from home,” he says. “I don’t think it’s quite the degree like it is for some for the larger centres where they have a longer commute time, but it’s definitely a topic of discussion in our community.”

Gibson says while the options have been there for many employees across the Grande Prairie region. However, with the majority forced into working from home in 2020, more examples of potential positives stemming from those changes have come to the forefront.

“Now, to reverse that is a little bit tougher, knowing that it works from both an employee and employer [standpoint],” he says.

“Your traditional businesses, where you’re a service organization, you have to have people there and have face to face, but if you’re more administrative, it appears you have options,” he adds.

Gibson says he expects to see more entrepreneurs feel emboldened by the possibilities of working at home if they’re looking to start or expand a business.

“I know even some of our telecommunication companies looking at increasing their broadband and internet capabilities to make that even more viable for individuals who want to work from their homes,” he adds.

You can find a detailed breakdown of the poll on the Angus Reid website.