Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 14-year-old. Police say Kaiden Rouseelle-Poitai of Grande Prairie was last seen on August 4th around 6 p.m. along 100 Street.

Police say Kaiden is known to hang out at the skate park in Muskoseepi Park, the downtown Circle K, and the Lakeland Park area. He is described as standing 5’8″, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing burgundy pants, a black Champion baseball hat, and black shoes.

Authorities say there is concern for Kaiden’s wellbeing and anyone with information is urged to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700.