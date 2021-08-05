The Canadian Weather Radar as of 3:40 p.m. August 5, 2021 (Environment Canada)

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview region. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

“Thunderstorms are expected to develop along the northern foothills late this afternoon and move northeast into the evening. Some of these thunderstorms could become severe.”

Residents are warned that large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can also toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees, and overturn large vehicles.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.