A new Federal Economic Development Agency developed specifically for the Prairies is on the way, and a service location is set to be opened in Grande Prairie.

The new Prairies Economic Development Canada, which will focus on Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, paired with the also announced Pacific Economic Development Canada serving British Columbia, will replace Western Economic Diversification Canada.

Economic Development Manager for the City of Grande Prairie Rebecca Leigh believes the announcement made by Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages Mélanie Joly could have a big impact on the business community here in the city.

“Bringing an office for the new PrairieCAN arm of the Federal Government will be a great complement for existing services, and help to really round out those supports and resources,” she says.

“Whether they’re looking to start-up, scale-up, or explore new markets and opportunities.”

Leigh says while funding information can be found online, the difference a brick and motar office could make may be in the details. She says with so many federal ministries, different programs and funding resources, it can be a bit of a maze to navigate.

“By having an office local in Grande Prairie, they’ll able to really understand the local nuances, and we don’t necessarily have someone from Edmonton, Calgary or even Ottawa making decisions for our local businesses,” she adds.

“We’ve got somebody here that can get an understanding of what’s happening in the Grande Prairie region, and really get a strong pulse on the needs of the business community.”

In addition to the new service locatiom in Grande Prairie, the federal government also announced similar offices will open in Fort McMurray and Lethbridge.