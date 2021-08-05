The Reverend Forbes Homestead and Pioneer Hospital are officially reopened for the summer season, including the re-introduction of afternoon tea.

The location will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. until September 4th, with tours continuing until the end of September through individual bookings.

Reservations for afternoon tea are now open for the afternoons of August 11th, 12th, 18th, and 19th.

The Reverend Forbes Homestead and Pioneer Hospital is the oldest log home in Grande Prairie, as well as the first hospital in the city. Now a Provincial Historic Resource Site, the house, and hospital were fully restored and opened to the public in 2010.