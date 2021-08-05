Northreach Society is warning the public about a potentially contaminated batch of fentanyl on Grande Prairie streets. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the outreach organization said its mobile Supervised Consumption Site is seeing an increase in overdoses requiring support from EMS.

Its believed the uptick in overdoses may stem from the use of either a tan or pink/purple supply of fentanyl believed to contain benzodiazepines, a class of drugs used to treat things like anxiety, seizures, and insomnia. The post suggests that individuals using the batch display levels of decreased consciousness and enhanced physical rigidity.

Grande Prairie RCMP Sergeant Shawn Graham says police haven’t yet received any detailed reports about potentially contaminated street drugs, but, he echoes caution for users. He says while arrests and charges for suspected traffickers are major components in trying to clamp down on opioid overdoses, it cannot be the only solution. He adds having a relationship with organizations like Northreach Society is vital when it comes to tackling recreational drug use.

“Those are all partnerships that help provide support and resources for people, and it’s a very important connection in our community for us to with partnership with places like Northreach to help people. Agencies help them and try to get people into treatment if it’s needed, or that wrap-around approach to give them all the support they need.”

Northreach Society is urging anyone using the suspected tainted drugs, or similar substances, to use facilities like the Safe Consumption Site and avoid using drugs alone. The National Overdose Response Service can also be reached at 1-888-688-6677.