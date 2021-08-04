It may be getting really hot in here, but please, keep your clothes on. Environment Canada has issued another heat warning for the Grande Prairie area.

The national meteorological service says temperatures reaching 29 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 14 degrees Celsius are expected through Thursday night into Friday.

Environment Canada suggests taking frequent breaks from the heat, spending time indoors, and drinking plenty of water. Residents are also being urged to not leave any pets or people inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

Officials with Environment Canada say temperatures are expected to drop considerably on the weekend however with Sunday’s daytime high currently forecast at 16 degrees with a chance of showers.

This is the third heat warning issued in Grande Prairie in the last six weeks.