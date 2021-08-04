Starting Wednesday, community groups will be out and about on the side of County of Grande Prairie roadways as part of the annual volunteer cleanup.

Groups taking part will start on Range Road 63 from Highway 670 to 672 and Township Road 724 from Range Road 63 to Highway 2 in the Clairmont region, Township Road 712 from Range Road 51 to 79 Street in the east region of the county, and Township Road 720 from Town of Beaverlodge boundary to Range Road 94.

The yearly clean-up offers up the chance for non-profit groups to pick up a little extra cash for picking up some litter from the roadsides, ditches, and hamlets across the municipality. In 2020, 30 groups cleared 283 kilometres of county roads, collecting just over $57,000 to support their organizations.

Crews will also be out on the weekends of August 6th, and August 13th to pick up garbage in other parts of the county. Drivers are being asked to slow down and use caution as they approach volunteer crews. The county says signs will be posted in the cleanup areas, and crews will be wearing high-visibility safety vests.