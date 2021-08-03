The Canadian Weather Radar as of 1:20 p.m. August 3rd (Environment Canada)

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview region. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

People in the area are reminded that large hail can damage property and cause injury and severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.