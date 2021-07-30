The RCMP has reached out for the public’s help finding an 87-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Clairmont. Violet Gertwatoski was last seen at her home in the hamlet at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say she may have left with someone and is possibly travelling in an older model PT Cruiser. It’s noted she has medical concerns that make her vulnerable.

Gertwatoski is described as 5’1″ and 150 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.