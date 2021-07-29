Guess what’s back, back again? Heat wave’s back, start a fan.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Grande Prairie and Beaverlodge area, as daytime high temperatures ranging from 29 degrees Celsius to the mid-’30s combined with overnight lows of 14 to 20 degrees Celsius are expected. The rise in temperature is set to begin Friday and last throughout the weekend.

Officials are suggesting anyone who may be planning to take in the sun consider rescheduling any outdoor activities until cooler parts of the day. Environment Canada also suggests taking frequent breaks from the heat, spending time indoors, and drinking plenty of water. They are also reminding and urging everyone to not leave any pets, or people inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.